Breaking: Emergency services attending fire in Raphoe

Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fire in Raphoe.

The blaze broke out earlier this morning at a premises on the Diamond, in the centre of the town.

Fire fighters have managed have to bring the fire under control however considerable damage is said to have been caused to the property as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The area has been sealed off with Gardai expected to carry out a full forensic examination later today.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0719167100