School secretaries to ballot on industrial action

School Secretaries attached to the trade union FORSA are set to ballot for industrial action after what they’ve described as ‘disappointing’ discussions at the Department of Education yesterday.

A small number of school secretaries are paid directly by the departmen, but FORSA estimates that 90% are paid through their school’s ancillary grant – leaving some with salaries as low as €12,000 a year, and with no pension or ancillary benefits.

Kathleen O’Doherty has been FORSA’s spokesperson on the issue in Donegal for over 10 years, and following a meeting last night, she says enough is enough…………