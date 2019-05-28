Pipe replacement works to set for St Johnston & Drumkeen

Irish Water has announced that two communities in Donegal are set to benefit from the replacement of old and damaged water pipes.

The utility, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is set to commence two separate projects in St Johnston and Trentaghboy/ Drumkeen.

As part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme the works to replace old and damaged water pipes with new high density plastic ones is due to commence in June.

The St Johnston works, which involve the replacement of over 174 metres of problematic water mains on the Main Street will commence on the week of June 10th and are scheduled to be completed in July.

The Trentaghboy/Drumkeen works are due to commence in late June and involve the replacement of over 523 metres of problematic water mains between the townlands of Drumkeen and Aughagault Big.

All works are due to be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farran’s Construction Ltd.

The utility is advising that the project may involve some short-term water shut offs however, a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs will be given.

Traffic management may be in place during this time which may involve local diversions.