Derry City progressed to the semi-finals of the EA Sports League Cup coming from behind to beat Finn Harps 2-1 at the Brandywell on Monday night.

They needed extra time before getting the better of their neighbours with David Parkhouse scoring the winner.

It was a much better performance from Harps who were so disappointing in their 4-0 loss to Derry in the league the previous Friday night.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was again frustrated with inconsistencies during the game…