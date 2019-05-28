Mixed few days for Kerr at BSB

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr had a mixed weekend at the third round of the Dickies Supersport Championship (BSB) in Donington Park last weekend.

Kerr came into the third round in 5th position after a strong start to the 2019 season.

After qualifying 11th, he had to start from the back row of the grid on Saturday after his tyre pressure was deemed wrong.

Richard got up to a fantastic 6th place after coming through the pack and a few of the front runners crashing out in the damp conditions he eventually finished 7th.

Morning warm up didn’t go to plan as Richard hit a damp patch on the opening lad and came down at over 120 mph but got away with some bruising but the team had some work to do to get the machine ready for the second race.

Race two was damp and would be decided by who made the right tyre choice, Richard went for a wet in the front but the track was drying rapidly and Donnigton Park is one of the quickest drying circuits on the calendar.

Richard struggled with grip the entire race and finished a very credible 9th position.

He is now in 6th place in the championship and hopes to keep his consistent points scoring run going into the next round in three weeks time at Brands Hatch, another circuit where Kerr has had podiums in the Moto 3 class.