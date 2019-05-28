Gardai investigating suspected arson attack in Carndonagh

Investigations are continuing into a suspected arson attack at a barn in Carndonagh.

Emergency services attended the scene near Pound Street after the alarm was raised shortly after 1pm yesterday afternoon.

Extensive damage has been caused to the building as a result of the blaze.

Gardai have confirmed that they believe the fire was started deliberately and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking on today’s Nine till Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty while investigations are at an early stage she says the building would have been used as a hang out by younger people: