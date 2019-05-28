Gardai in Buncrana hunt two men over car smashing incident

Gardai are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection with an attack on a car in Burnfoot.

The incident happened shortly after 10pm on Wednesday night last in the town land of Dundrain.

A motorist was forced into the hard shoulder by a blue saloon style car.

The two male occupants got out and, using hurley sticks, proceeded to smash the windscreen and windows of the other car and fled the scene.

Garda Grainne Doherty says Garda in Buncrana are interested to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident to contact them: