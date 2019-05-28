Calls on new Donegal Cllrs to make social & affordable housing a priority

The Housing Alliance has made a direct appeal to all newly elected Donegal County Councillors to make social and affordable housing a priority.

The group is a collaboration of six of Ireland’s Approved Housing Bodies and they are calling for action by local authorities right across the country to tackle the housing shortage.

John Hannigan is Vice Chair of The Housing Alliance and Ceo of Circle Voluntary Housing Association, he says Councillors need to put pressure on Central Government now in a bid to secure an affordable rental model: