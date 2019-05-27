Two women reportedly sexually assaulted in Derry

Police are appealing to two young women who may have been sexually assaulted in Derry on Saturday to contact them.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is appealing to two young women who may have been sexually assaulted outside a music festival in the Ebrington Square area of the city in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, the PSNI’s Sergeant Olphert said: “It’s understood that two women made individual disclosures to staff but both left the area before police could be informed.”

Olphert appealed to the young women to contact the PSNI and asked members of the public to contact the police with any information that might prove useful.