Reflect on the 2019 Local and European Elections

In the Buncrana Electoral Area, Paul Canning, Rena Donaghey, Jack Murray and Nicholas Crossan were returned to the council, joined by newcomer Terry Crossan.

Conversely, its as you were in Carndonagh, with Martin Mc Dermott, Martin Farren, Albert Doherty and Bernard Mc Guinnes returned.

In the Glenties Electoral Area, returning councillors Michael Choil Mac Giolla Easbuig, John Sheamais O’Fearraigh and Marie Therese Gallagher are being joined by new faces Michael Mc Clafferty, Anthony Molloy and Noreen Mc Garvey.

A number of new faces too in the Letterkenny Electoral Area, with Ciaran Brogan, Jimmy Kavanagh, Michael Mc Bride and Gerry Mc Monagle joined by Kevin Bradley, Donal Coyle and Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly.

It’s as you were in the Lifford Stranorlar Electoral Area, with Martin Harley, Patrick Mc Gowan, Gary Doherty, Gerry Crawford, Frank Mc Brearty and Liam Doherty returned, asnd a similar story in the Milford Electoral Area, where John O’Donnell, Liam Blaney and Ian Mc Garvey have all been returned.

The Final seats in the Donegal MD went to Michael Naughton of Fianna Fail, Barry Sweeney of Fine Gael, Michael McMahon of Sinn Fein and Tom Connaghan Independent.