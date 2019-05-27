Reaction to Derry’s win over Harps in EA Sports Cup Quarter-Final

Derry City now join Waterford, Dundalk and Bohemians in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup following their 2-1 quarter-final win over Finn Harps at the Brandywell on Monday.

The game was scoreless at half-time but Harps had taken the lead through Nathan Boyle 10 minutes after the restart. David Parkhouse equalised for Derry with 7 minutes of normal time to go to send the game to extra-time.

Parkhouse again found the back of the Harps net in extra-time to give Derry the win.

After the match Martin Holmes spoke with Derry Assistant manager Martin McCann…

Derry goalscorer David Parkhouse also have his thoughts to Martin Holmes…

