Mc Guinness elected on First Count in Midlands North West

Mairead Mc Guinness is the first Irish MEP to be elected to the European Parliament after voting on Friday.

The Fine Gael MEP was returned after she topped the poll in the 4 seater Midlands North West constituency.

She secured 134,630 votes, with Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan on 85,034, Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy on 77,619 and Fine Gael’s Maria Walshe on 64,500.

Independent Peter Casdey is on 56,650, The Green party’s Saoirse Mc Hugh on 51,019 and Fiann Fail’s Brendan Smith on 42,814.

Donegal man Cyril Brennan, who contested the election for People Before Profit, secured 8,130 first preferences.