Jordan elected after 12th count in Donegal

Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan has been returned to Lifford on the 12th count in the Donegal Electoral Area, with Fianna Fail’s Michael Naughton now firmly in third place.
It’s a battle royale for the third and fourth seats, with Michael McMahon of Sinn Fein very muich in contention, along Fine Gael’s John McNulty and Barry Sweeny, as well as outgoing Independent Cllr Tom Conaghan.
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1373 +24…1397
Billy Grimes (Ind) 1067 +8…1075
Noel Jordan (SF) 2033 +54…2087
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 1163 +13…1176
Michael McMahon (SF) 1474 + 14…1478
John McNulty (FG) 1393 + 60…1453
Micheál Naughton (FF) 1648 +13…1661
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1424 + 48…1432