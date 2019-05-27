Jordan elected after 12th count in Donegal

Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan has been returned to Lifford on the 12th count in the Donegal Electoral Area, with Fianna Fail’s Michael Naughton now firmly in third place.

It’s a battle royale for the third and fourth seats, with Michael McMahon of Sinn Fein very muich in contention, along Fine Gael’s John McNulty and Barry Sweeny, as well as outgoing Independent Cllr Tom Conaghan.

Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1373 +24…1397

Billy Grimes (Ind) 1067 +8…1075

Noel Jordan (SF) 2033 +54…2087

Seamus Maguire (Ind) 1163 +13…1176

Michael McMahon (SF) 1474 + 14…1478

John McNulty (FG) 1393 + 60…1453

Micheál Naughton (FF) 1648 +13…1661

Barry Sweeny (FG) 1424 + 48…1432