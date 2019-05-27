Harps back at the Brandywell for EA Sports Cup quarter-final

Finn Harps are back at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tonight for an EA Sports Cup quarter-final against reigning champions Derry City (kick-off 7.45). Manager Ollie Horgan is hoping that his squad will have recovered sufficiently from the 4-0 league loss to Derry on Friday night in order to make it a contest against the Candystripes.

“When we play this EA Cup game it will be four games in like 11 days and that is a hectic schedule. It has brought a couple of more injuries but we’ll batter on and face the challenges that are ahead. We never got going on Friday night and paid a heavy price. It’s going to take a massive improvement to be in with a chance of defeating Derry on their home pitch” Horgan said

In team news Harry Ascroft, Gareth Harkin, Mark Timlin, Ciaran Gallagher, John Kavanagh and Michael Gallagher are injured. Jacob Borg is ruled out as he serves a one-match suspension

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jacob Borg