GRA praises two gardai who died over the weekend

The Garda Representative Association has paid tribute to two Gardaí who died over the weekend.

GRA president Jim Mulligan said the loss of Garda David Hearne and Garda John McCallion was devastating

Garda Hearne, who died in a diving accident off Hook Head, was attached to the Road Traffic Unit, in the South East. He previously served as a diver in the Garda Water Unit, and in July 2002, was one of the crew of a Garda boat which rescued six people from the water off Rathmullan when their boat, the ‘Charlie’s Angel’ began to sink rapidly.

Meanwhile, Garda John McCallion, who died while cycling near his hometown of Swinford, Co Mayo, came from a family of gardai.

Mr Mulligan said his death will be particularly painful for his family because his brother, Robbie was killed in the line of duty in Co Donegal ten years ago last month.

He added the passing of both men is all the more tragic considering they leave behind seven children between them.