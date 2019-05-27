ED & Medical Assessment Unit at LUH ‘extremely busy’

Letterkenny University Hospital is the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 40 people awaiting admission there this morning.

10 people were trolleys in its Emergency Department.

Management at the hospital has stated that both the ED and the Medical Assessment Unit are extremely busy and are advising members of the public to only attend the hospital in the case of real emergencies.

The hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients recently, many of whom remain in the ED and in the Medical Assessment Unit awaiting a bed.

A number of beds are closed to admissions in Medical Ward 5 as part of ongoing control measures following cases of CPE on the ward and this is contributing to longer waits for patients who need to be admitted.

As a result, members of the public are asked to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Patients attending ED are prioritised, with urgent cases treated first.

Management at the hospital have apologised for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients who are experiencing long wait times.