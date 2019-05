Derry City defeated Finn Harps for the second time in 4 days on Monday night at the Brandywell stadium, but this was a much harder fought match than the 4-0 defeat in the League on Friday night.

2-1 is how it finished in their EA Sports Cup Quarter-Final as Derry move on to the semi-final of the competition they won last season.

Martin Holmes has all the details from the Brandywell…