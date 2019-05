Derry will travel to Wexford in the first round of qualifiers in the All-Ireland Football Championship series.

There’s one all-Ulster affair in the qualifiers as Monaghan are set to face Rory Gallagher’s Fermanagh.

The full draw is as follows:

Wexford v Derry

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Leitrim v Wicklow

Louth v Antrim

Tipperary v Down

Offaly v London

Carlow v Kildare / Longford

Westmeath v Waterford