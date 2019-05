An investigation is continuing after a Catholic church in Derry was deliberately set on fire at the weekend.

The PSNI have said that two men are believed to have started the blaze at Holy Family church on Aileach Road at 10.30pm on Friday night.

It’s understood that the blaze spread to the church and nearby parochial house causing damage to both while the outbuilding was completely destroyed.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.