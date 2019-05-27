Big parties to assess losses & gains from elections in Donegal

Parties will be assessing their losses and gains across the county today, with all the established parties losing seats, with some gains as well.

Perhaps the biggest shock was the loss of his seat by outgoing Cathaoirleach Seamus O’Domhnaill, who had featured in recent media reports about an LIS application in his name.

He said he believes the media allowed itself be hijacked for a political campaign:

He was one of two outgoing Fianna Fail councillors to lose out in the Glenties Electoral Area, although both were replaced by running mates.

The other, Enda Bonner, claimed he received no support from the party after he was added to the ticket after losing out at convention.

Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher responded: