Monaghan’s Sam Moffett has taken victory in the Cavan Stages Rally in his Ford Fiesta WRC. Moffett last won the event back in 2016.

Declan Boyle finished in second place in his Fiesta, 44.4 seconds behind Moffett.

A further 36.2 seconds back was Desi Henry, also in a Fiesta. Fourth place was taken up by Donegal’s Joseph McGonigle in a Fiesta WRC while Cathan McCourt was a further 16.4 seconds back in fifth in a Subaru Impreza S14 WRC.