Ninth Count in Donegal sees Kennedy inch closer to quota

Independent Niamh Kennedy continues to progress in the Donegal Electoral Area following the distribution of Fianna Fail candidate Eimear McGuinness’s votes in the ninth count. However she is still just over a hundred votes off the quota.
Donegal Town Independent candidate Pauric Kennedy has been eliminated, with incumbent Independents
John J Boyle (FG) 888 +82…870
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1028 +30…1058
Billy Grimes (Ind) 1043 +1050
Noel Jordan (SF) 1693 +38…1731
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 759 +179…1938
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 783 +19…802
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 939 +22…961
Michael McMahon (SF) 1446 +16…1461
John McNulty (FG) 1153 +46…1199
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1413 +123…1536
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1353 +7…1360