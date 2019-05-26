Mc Glynn eliminated in 7th Count in Donegal Electoral Area

The eighth count is now underway in the Donegal Electoral, with Fianna Fáil candidate Philip McGlynn’s 582 votes now being distributed.
No-one is yet close to the quota of 2,042, with Niamh Kennedy and Noel Jordan continuing to lead the field.
Outcome of the 7th Count
John J Boyle (FG) 810 + 76…886
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1004+13…1017
Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +0…989
Noel Jordan (SF) 1609 +81…1690
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1682 + 1749
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 763 +17… 780
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 927 + 12…939
Philip McGlynn (FF) 576 + 6…582
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +64…591
Michael McMahon (SF) 1186 + 4…1190
John McNulty (FG) 1106 + 42…1148
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1235 + 101…1336
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1263 + 1…1264