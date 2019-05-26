Mc Glynn eliminated in 7th Count in Donegal Electoral Area

The eighth count is now underway in the Donegal Electoral, with Fianna Fáil candidate Philip McGlynn’s 582 votes now being distributed.

No-one is yet close to the quota of 2,042, with Niamh Kennedy and Noel Jordan continuing to lead the field.

Outcome of the 7th Count

John J Boyle (FG) 810 + 76…886

Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1004+13…1017

Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +0…989

Noel Jordan (SF) 1609 +81…1690

Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1682 + 1749

Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 763 +17… 780

Seamus Maguire (Ind) 927 + 12…939

Philip McGlynn (FF) 576 + 6…582

Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +64…591

Michael McMahon (SF) 1186 + 4…1190

John McNulty (FG) 1106 + 42…1148

Michéal Naughton (FF) 1235 + 101…1336

Barry Sweeny (FG) 1263 + 1…1264