Niamh Kennedy has been elected on the eleventh count in the Donegal Electoral Area, following the elimination of Fine Gael’s John Boyle.

Her surplus of 279 votes is now being distributed.

Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1272 + 101…1373

Billy Grimes (Ind) 1057+ 10…1067

Noel Jordan (SF) 1873 +160…2033

Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 2031 +291…2322

Seamus Maguire (Ind) 1106 +57…1163

Michael McMahon (SF) 1470 +4…1474

John McNulty (FG) 1214 +179…1393

Micheál Naughton (FF) 1612 +36…1648

Barry Sweeny (FG) 1376 +48…1424