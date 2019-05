The Glenties count has finished with four candidates elected without reaching the quota.

Fianna Fail’s Anthony Molly and Noreen Mc Garvey, Sinn Fein’s Marie Therese Gallagher and Fine Gael’s Michael Mc Clafferty were all deemed elected without reaching the quota.

Oisin Kelly spoke to Noreen Mc Garvey, and first, Anthony Molloy……..