Donegal move into Ulster SFC Semi-Final with win over Fermanagh

Donegal had a 6 point win over Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final on Sunday at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

0-15 v 0-09 was the final score in a game that Fermanagh pressured Declan Bonner’s side early on and it was 0-05 v 0-04 in favour of Donegal at half-time, but the defending Ulster champions controlled the second half and outscored the home side by 0-10 v 0-05 in that second period.

Next up for Donegal is an Ulster Semi-Final clash with 2018 All-Ireland finalists Tyrone.

Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Kilcoyne were on commentary for Highland Radio Sport, and they spoke after the match…