Bradley, Coyle, Kelly and Mc Monagle elected in Letterkenny

Counting is complete in the Letterkenny Electoral Area, with four councillors elected on the final count, three of them without reaching the quota.

Independent Kevin Bradley was elected after exceeding the quota by one vote, while Fianna Fail’s Manus “Mandy” Kelly and Donal Coyle were deemed elected along with Sinn Fein’s Gerry Mc Monagle, while Aontú’s Mary T Sweeney was eliminated.

The successful candidates have been speaking to Greg Hughes…….

Kevin Bradley

Donal Coyle

Gerry Mc Monagle

Manus Kelly