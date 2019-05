There’s still some way to go to a first count in the Donegal Electoral Area, with some predictions that it could be as late as 6pm.

The destination of the first four seats seems sure, with Noel Jordan of Sinn Fein and Independent Niamh Kennedy neck and neck on 1400 votes, but Jordan slightly ahead.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Naughton and Fine Gael’s Barry Sweeney are set to be elected next.

Declan Magee of the Donegal Democrat says an interesting battle is developing after that…..