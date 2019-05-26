Always nice to get a Championship win – Declan Bonner after win over Fermanagh

Donegal will take on Tyrone in the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final following their 0-15 v 0-09 win over Fermanagh in Brewster Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was a tough game for Donegal throughout as Fermanagh were able to get numbers behind the ball. 0-05 v 0-04 was the half-time score but the final quarter is where Donegal came to the fore.

After the match, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner and Donegal’s Paddy McGrath…

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher spoke with Highland’s Pauric Hilferty…