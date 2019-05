Finn Harps 3-1 Sligo

The Finn Harps U15s had a fine victory over Sligo Rovers in a top of the table clash at the Diamond Park in Ballyare this afternoon.

Left-back Oisin Lynch, starting his first game for Paul McBride’s side, got an early opener for Harps.

Ciaran Dalton and regular scorer Liam Donnelly grabbed the other two goals.