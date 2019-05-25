Tyrone through to Ulster SFC Semi-Finals with win over Antrim – FT Report & Reaction

Tyrone had a 14 point win over Antrim in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final on Saturday evening to book a semi-final date with either Fermanagh or Donegal.

2-23 v 2-09 was the final score and Tyrone led by the same margin at half-time when it was 1-16 v 0-05.

Tyrone’s goals came from Tiernan McCann and Connor McAliskey with McCann’s coming after 28 minutes of play in the first half and McAliskey rattling the back on the Antrim net with 11 minutes left to play in the second.

Francis Mooney was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke after his side’s win…