Three candidates in the South Inishowen MD could exceed the quota tomorrow as final tallies for the area have been assessed.

Sitting Cllrs Paul Canning, Rena Donaghey and Jack Murray are all deemed ‘safe’ according to today’s tallies.

If the tallies come to fruition, this would be the first time in the history of politics on the peninsula that three candidates have been over the quota at the one time.