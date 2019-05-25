Sorting of votes to commence in Letterkenny this morning

The polls have closed and voters in Donegal have had their chance to cast their vote in the local and European elections.

The sorting of boxes will commence this morning in Letterkenny and the official count of the local election ballot papers will take place tomorrow.

The electorate of Donegal took to the polls yesterday and had their say in the local and European elections.

85 candidates have contested the election with 37 seats on Donegal County Council available.

While 17 European candidates contested four seats for the Midlands North West constituency.

Voters were also asked whether or not they agreed with amending the provisions of the constitution relating to divorce.

All votes cast yesterday were placed in the same box and all boxes from across the county brought to Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny where sorting is taking place today.

The official counting of local election ballot papers will take place tomorrow at five count centres across Donegal.