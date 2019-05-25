O’Domhnaill has ground to make up in Glenties

It’s thought that the outgoing Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill has a lot of ground to make up after more boxes open from the Glenties Electoral area.

The sitting Cllr is coming in at just 5.2% of the vote according to early tallies.

Meanwhile, other sitting Cllrs Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig and Marie Therese Gallagher look set to retain their seats.

The latest tallies for Glenties:

M MacGiolla Easbuig 17.4%

MT Gallagher 12.3%

N McGarvey 10%

M McClafferty 10%%

A Molloy 9.8%

E Bonner 8.2%

B Carr 8.2%

JS O’Fearraigh 6 4%

L Whyte 5.8%

S Rodgers 5.7%

S O’Domhaill 5.2%

E Sweeney 4.6%

L Milligan 2.3%