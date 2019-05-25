O’Domhnaill has ground to make up in Glenties

It’s thought that the outgoing Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill has a lot of ground to make up after more boxes open from the Glenties Electoral area.
The sitting Cllr is coming in at just 5.2% of the vote according to early tallies.
Meanwhile, other sitting Cllrs Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig and Marie Therese Gallagher look set to retain their seats.
The latest tallies for Glenties:
M MacGiolla Easbuig 17.4%
MT Gallagher 12.3%
N McGarvey 10%
M McClafferty 10%%
A Molloy 9.8%
E Bonner 8.2%
B Carr 8.2%
JS O’Fearraigh 6 4%
L Whyte 5.8%
S Rodgers 5.7%
S O’Domhaill 5.2%
E Sweeney 4.6%
L Milligan 2.3%