National Slow Down day sees two notable detections in Donegal

The Gardaí have thanked all those involved in and supported their National Slow Down campaign which ran yesterday.

In total during the 24 hours between 7am yesterday and the same time this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 195,768 vehicles and detected 304 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Of those, there were 2 notable detections in Donegal;

119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Listellian in Letterkenny.

92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N56, Drumark in Donegal Town.