Man arrested in Strabane in dissident republican investigation

A 32 year old man has been arrested in the Strabane area under the Terrorism Act by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

The man was arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity linked to the New IRA.

He was also arrested in connection to an attempted paramilitary style attack in the Ballycolman area of the town on 2 December 18 which we believe was carried out on behalf of the Irish Republican Movement (IRM).

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.