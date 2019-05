The counting of ballots is continuing for the Letterkenny area.

With 50% of boxes yet to be opened, Fianna Fail’s Ciaran Brogan is polling well along with Michael McBride (Indep), Kevin Bradley (Indep), Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael) and Donal Coyle (Fianna Fail)

We’ll have a full tally available once the remainder of the ballot boxes have been opened.