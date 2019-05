The latest tallies from the Stranorlar/Lifford electoral area have sitting Cllr Gary Doherty in the lead with 17.5%.

Just under half of the boxes for this area have been open so far so it’s early doors.

The tallies do however indicate that all sitting Cllrs, Gerry Crawford, Liam Doherty, Martin Harley, Frank McBrearty and Patrick McGowan could all be returned to Lifford.