Latest Donegal Electoral Area Tallies

By
admin
-

The big question now in the Donegal Electoral Area is will Michael Naughton (FF) or Niamh Kennedy (Ind) top the poll.

With eight boxes left to tally, the situation is –

Michael Naughton    (FF)        1015   9.5%

Niamh Kennedy   (Ind)            1000   9.3%

Noel Jordan        (SF)              884     8.3%

Barry Sweeney  (FG)               878    8.3%

John Mc Nulty    (FG)              860     8.1%

Billy Grimes       (Ind)            709      6.7%

Tom Conaghan     (Ind)         670      6.3%

Seamus Maguire   (Ind)         649      6.1%

Pauric Kennedy    (Ind)          563      5.3%

John Boyle         (FG)             561     5.3%

Philip Mc Glynn    (FF)            406      3.8%

Eimear Mc Guinness  (FF)        362      3.4%

Roger Meehan           (FF)        353      3.3%

Diarmuid Doherty       (Ind)      295      1.8%

Sean O’Beirne           (Ind)        239     2.2%

Cyril Brennan            (S-PBP)     223     2.1%

Valerie Mc Nulty          (Ind)       157       1.5%

Justin Coughlin          (Ind)        85         0.8%

 

