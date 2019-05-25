Latest Donegal Electoral Area Tallies

The big question now in the Donegal Electoral Area is will Michael Naughton (FF) or Niamh Kennedy (Ind) top the poll.

With eight boxes left to tally, the situation is –

Michael Naughton (FF) 1015 9.5%

Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1000 9.3%

Noel Jordan (SF) 884 8.3%

Barry Sweeney (FG) 878 8.3%

John Mc Nulty (FG) 860 8.1%

Billy Grimes (Ind) 709 6.7%

Tom Conaghan (Ind) 670 6.3%

Seamus Maguire (Ind) 649 6.1%

Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 563 5.3%

John Boyle (FG) 561 5.3%

Philip Mc Glynn (FF) 406 3.8%

Eimear Mc Guinness (FF) 362 3.4%

Roger Meehan (FF) 353 3.3%

Diarmuid Doherty (Ind) 295 1.8%

Sean O’Beirne (Ind) 239 2.2%

Cyril Brennan (S-PBP) 223 2.1%

Valerie Mc Nulty (Ind) 157 1.5%

Justin Coughlin (Ind) 85 0.8%