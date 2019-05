Finn Harps U17s 1-1 Dundalk

The Finn Harps U17s had to settle for draw after a late Dundalk equaliser this afternoon in Ballybofey in the Northern Elite Section of the National League.

The game was scoreless at the break but Luke Rudden then put Declan Boyle’s side in front.

However, Dundalk swooped for a late equaliser that denied Harps a fifth league win in a row.