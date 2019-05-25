Harps U15s & U17s Previews

Harps U15s host Sligo Rovers in Ballyare

The Finn Harps U15s will look to get the better of Sligo Rovers when the two sides meet this afternoon in the National Elite Northern Section at the Diamond Park in Ballyare (kick-off 2.00). Both sides have had good campaigns to date. Paul McBride’s men picked up three valuable points at the Moss in Drumoghill last Saturday thanks to a 5-1 over the Mayo Schoolboys League. It was 1-1 at the break with Jamie McKinney getting the goal for the hosts. However, the Harps 15s upped the tempo in the second half to win comfortably in the end. Oisin McKelvey hit the net twice while Colin Mooney and Josh Maxwell were also among the scorers. Central defender Cuan Lafferty turned in a super display at the back.

Meanwhile, last weekend a fourth minute goal was enough for Sligo to see them overcome Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

This afternoon promises to be an entertaining match for both sets of supporters. Kick-off in Ballyare is 2.00.

Harps U17s have Dundalk at Finn Park today

The Finn Harps U17s play Dundalk FC this afternoon in Finn Park at 2.00pm in the last game in the first round of matches league matches before the summer break. Declan Boyle’s side come into the game on the back of winning the last four league matches and will be looking to make it five on the bounce.

Boyle is expecting a difficult game this afternoon. “Dundalk will be difficult opponents on the day but if we can play to the level that we have reached recently, we will give ourselves a really good chance of picking up a win. We have a few injuries and absentees with Corey Brolly, Adam McCaffrey and Dylan Woods not available to play but this gives other players in the squad the opportunity to play and stake a place in the team.