GAA Preview: Tyrone face Antrim in Ulster Quarter-Final

Tyrone and Antrim do battle in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final this evening at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Tyrone were put under pressure by Derry last time out in the Preliminary Round and relied on late scores to come away with the win. Mickey Harte’s men last won the Anglo-Celt in 2017.

Antrim on the other hand struggled in Division 4 this year, winning just three out of seven games. The Saffrons also haven’t reached an Ulster final in 10 years.

To look ahead to this evening’s game, Tom Comack spoke with the Ulster Herald’s GAA Correspondent Alan Rodgers…