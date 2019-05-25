GAA Preview: Fermanagh v Donegal

Photo Geraldine Diver

The Ulster Senior Championship starts this Sunday for Donegal as Declan Bonner’s men head for Brewster Park to play Fermanagh in the Quarter Final.

It’s Donegal’s first step in defending the Anglo Celt Cup which they won last summer by beating the Erne men in the decider.

Join the Highland team for full live Match Coverage in Enniskillen this Sunday from 2pm
Clink on links below to listen back to this weeks preview interviews

GAA Preview: Donegal looking forward to Fermanagh test in Ulster SFC

Paul Durcan expecting tough football at Brewster Park

Paddy McGrath – We have to play as Ulster Champions

Rory Gallagher on more big results to come from Fermanagh

Clock doesn’t stop for Daire O’Baoill

The McHugh View: Donegal v Fermanagh

