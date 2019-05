The curtain raiser for the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final between Fermanagh and Donegal at Brewster Park will be the U20 Regional League clash between Donegal and Tyrone.

Donegal come into the game with a loss to Mayo and a big win over Roscommon on their record while this is Tyrone’s first game of the league.

Donegal U20 manager Gary McDaid gave his thoughts on tomorrow’s game to Tom Comack…