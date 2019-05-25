Final tallies in for Glenties – potential battle for last seats

The final tallies are in for the Glenties Electoral area which show Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig in the lead.

Cllr John Sheamus O’Fearraigh comes in second with 11.5%.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher is at 9% while Fine Gael candidate Michael McClafferty, FF candidate Noreen McGarvey and Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill are all coming in at just over 8%.

If the tallies are anything to go by, we certainly can’t take the last seats for granted.

Final Glenties Tally

M MacGiolla Easbuig 15.5%

JS O’Fearraigh 11.5%

MT Gallagher 9%

M McClafferty 8.5%

N McGarvey 8.2%

S O’Domhaill 8.2%

E Bonner 7.0%

B Carr 7.6%

A Molloy 6.8%

E Sweeney 5.6%

L Whyte 5.1%

S Rodgers 4.2%

L Milligan 2.7%