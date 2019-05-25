Cllr Noel Jordan looks set to top the poll in what is set to be a very long count in Donegal Town. These are the final tallies, excluding one box which has to be opened privately because of the small number of votes within it.
Home Elections 2019 Final Donegal tally has Jordan on top
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Donegal
overcast clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
87 %
3.6kmh
90 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Latest News
Tyrone through to Ulster SFC Semi-Finals with win over Antrim –...
Tyrone had a 14 point win over Antrim in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final on Saturday evening to book a semi-final date with...