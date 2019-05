There’s been widespread shock and anger after a suspected arson attack caused extreme damage to garages attached to a parochial house in Derry.

The blaze broke out at the property at the Holy Family Church in Ballymagroarty last night.

The garages were completely destroyed by the fire with windows of the parochial house and a portion of the roof of the church also sustaining damage.

Local Councillor Mickey Cooper has the said the incident has caused extreme anger among locals: