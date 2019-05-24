The McHugh View: Donegal v Fermanagh

The two remaining Ulster Championship Quarter Finals will be played this weekend with Fermanagh hosting Donegal at Brewster Park while on Saturday Tyrone play Antrim at the Athletic Grounds.

The winners will meet in the semi final on Saturday 8th June in Breffni Park.

Martin McHugh has been looking ahead to the games with Oisin Kelly…

Live match commentary on Highland from Donegal against Fermanagh at Brewster Park in the Ulster Senior Football Championship this Sunday is in association with Gal Oil.– Fuel You Can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefinn . Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.