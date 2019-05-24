NTPF audits waiting list procedures at LUH

The National Treatment Purchase Fund has carried out an audit on how waiting lists are managed at a nine hospitals, including Letterkenny University Hospital.

The report found procedures were partly in line with national protocols, but a number of issues were identified, which the hosptial has pledged to address.

Health Minister Simon Harris has noted the report.

In July of last year, a random sample of 80 patient records was reviewed by the Audit Team at Letterkenny University Hospital, 40 on active waiting lists, and 40 at the hospital for planned procedures.

The report published today says the review provided “limited assurance” that the overall waiting list and

planned procedure patient pathways are managed in part within national protocols.

A number of recommendations are set out in relation to booking forms and record keeping, and the review team also says there needs to be more clarity in relation to the patient’ clinical priority on Out-Patient Department referrals.

The report also recommends that all patients who are added to the planned procedure list should have an indicative treatment date or approximate treatment timeframe clearly assigned on their Booking Form, and entered into the hospital’s records.

In its response, the hospital has promised to ensure forms and procedures follow national protocols.

The full report can be read HERE