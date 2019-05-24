Mairead McGuinness to top the poll in Midlands Northwest

An RTE/TG4 Red C Exit Poll released on Friday night shows that Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness is set to top the poll in the Midlands North West constituency with 25% of first preferences.

Ms McGuinness should comfortably retain her seat in the EU elections with the quota likely to be around 20%.

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy is sitting on 15% with Saoirse McHugh of the Green Party at 12% ahead of Independent Luke Ming Flannagan at 10%.

Maria Walsh sits on 10% and could overtake Luke Ming early on when Mairead McGuinness has her surplice distributed.

Peter Casey polled 7% while Fianna Fail’s Brendan Smith will struggle capturing just 6% of first preferences according to the exit poll.

Donegal’s PBP Cyril Brennan recording a respectable 3% of first preference votes in his first outing and would hope to build on that as he also seeks to secure a council seat.